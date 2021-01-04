Nick Rivers, right, and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

PQBeat: A chat with Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers and Ken Neden

Podcast: Pair discuss heroic recent rescue, fundraising efforts

PQBeat Â· Nick Rivers & Ken Neden – ASAR – 12:29:20

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Nick Rivers and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. The pair were involved in a heroic recent rescue, saving the life of a man from the frigid waters of the Little Qualicum River. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

READ MORE: Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers reflects on harrowing rescue of man from Little Qualicum River

