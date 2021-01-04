PQBeat: A chat with Arrowsmith SAR’s Nick Rivers and Ken Neden

Nick Rivers, right, and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue visit the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Nick Rivers and Ken Neden of Arrowsmith Search and Rescue. The pair were involved in a heroic recent rescue, saving the life of a man from the frigid waters of the Little Qualicum River. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

