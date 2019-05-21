Powder Blues are coming to Mission in June

The group will be 'Doin' It Right' at the Clarke Theatre

Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues, along with special guest Harpdog Brown will be performing at Mission’s Clarke Theatre on Sunday, June 16.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more than four decades, the mix of Swing, Blues, Jazz, Rock and R&B has made the Powder Blues one of Canada’s premier blues band.

With non-stop tours through Canada, the U.S. and overseas, the group has spread its feel-good music with an appeal so wide that people from seven to 70 are dancing, swinging and swaying to the music.

The group has many chart-toppers including Doin’ It Right, Boppin’ with the Blues, What’ve I Been Drinkin, Hear That Guitar Ring and many more.

The Powder Blues have toured with music legends Willie Dixon, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, James Brown, Albert Collins, James Cotton,Stevie Ray Vaughn, the Who, ZZ Top and more.

2019 marks the band’s 41st anniversary. Their more than a dozen CD titles and DVD have sold over a million records worldwide.

Harpdog Brown is a gifted singer and imaginative harmonica player, has been a strong force in Canada’s Blues scene since 1982. He’s crossed tens of thousands of miles playing club dates and festivals in Canada, North Western United States and Germany with such notable offerings as Facebook Woman, Doncha Know I Loves Ya, Better Days, Moose on the Loose and Whiskey Bottle.

The show is presented by Rock.It Boy Entertainment and tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or online atwww.ticketmaster.ca.