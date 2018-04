Spring painting exhibition and sale takes place April 29 in Fort Langley

The Port Kells Arts Club is once again hosting a spring painting exhibition and sale.

Join the artists on Sunday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd.

The show will feature original watercolours, acrylics, oils and pastels.

Admission is free.

