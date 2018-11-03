Port Kells Art Club semi-annual exhibit

PKAC member Sandra Wagstaff is painting a creek she saw in Whistler. Miranda Fatur Langley Times

Canvases of acrylics, oils, watercolours and more will be up for grabs at the annual Port Kells Arts Club (PKAC) painting exhibition and sale.

The semi-annual exhibition will be held at the Fort Langley Community Hall on Sunday, Nov. 11.

PKAC vice president, Sue Archibald, said the club and exhibition is for artists at any level.

Archibald joined the club and began painting just four years ago, after she retired.

“It can be intimidating at first,” she said.

“I’ve met some delightful ladies and gentleman. The club is 40 years old, so it’s been around a long time. I really enjoy it, but as with anything else in life I knew I needed some structure.”

Members of the art club are offered a variety of workshops.

Sandra Wagstaff, a member of the club was working on a painting of a creek she had discovered in Whistler. Wagstaff has been painting for more than 15 years and has been part of the club for six.

“I like creating. It’s a bit of a love-hate relationship,” she said.

“I have to go through periods of angst before I finally reach something I like. It’s a sense of accomplishment.

“I love the instruction. The teachers are excellent and I pick up different techniques every time.”

Georgina Johnstone is one of the instructors who teaches at the club. She said she wants to share with her students the sense of accomplishment that comes with completing a painting

“I like painting because it’s a vehicle for me to express how I feel about my environment. It’s a self-accomplishment when I finish a painting. Painting doesn’t matter if you’re good, bad or indifferent. If you enjoy painting, then paint.”

PKAC is a not-for-profit group of artists that was founded in 1962 by a group of eight painters. The club has been active for more than 55 years and is a member of the Langley Arts Council, Surrey Arts Council and B.C. Arts Council.

The artists meet on the third Monday of each month at the Masonic Hall on 20701 Fraser Hwy. Three sessions of painting classes are offered throughout the year.

The Nov. 11 exhibition and sale will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd.

Admission is free and refreshments are available. Visitors can expect to find pieces ranging in price from $20 to $500.

For more information about the exhibit or PKAC, contact Susan Black at 604-592-2357 or e-mail: susan.black@shaw.ca.