Port Alberni millwright brings Beatles’ iconic yellow submarine to life for ice show

Beatlemania is set to take the ice on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex

Scott Loudon stands next to the Yellow Submarine that he constructed for ‘Beatlemania,’ taking place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Feb. 23. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Beatlemania is set to take the ice on Saturday, Feb. 23 during the Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club’s winter carnival. The show is set to feature skaters of all ages, more than 200 colourful costumes and a large, neon mural painted by local artist Andrea Cole.

It will also feature a 21-foot-long yellow submarine—the latest prop designed for the Mount Arrowsmith skaters by volunteer Scott Loudon.

Loudon has been volunteering with the skating club for well over 15 years, ever since his son, Mike, used to skate with the club and Mount Arrowsmith director Jean Leashures brought up the idea of constructing some props for their biennial winter carnival. Although Mike no longer skates, Loudon continues to build large props based on the winter carnival’s theme.

Loudon is a millwright by trade, but builds in his spare time. His latest project, the Yellow Submarine, is 21-foot-long wooden prop based on the Beatles album of the same name. It needs to be transported in three pieces, and even includes a spinning propeller.

“So far everybody seems to like it,” Loudon said. “It’s a piece of memorabilia for us old folks.”

Loudon constructed it at his home in Port Alberni—mostly in the driveway, which gained plenty of attention.

“I had a flock of people stopping by to look at it,” he laughed.

His favourite prop so far is a 15-foot-tall boot that was used in the Mother Goose on Ice show in 2015. “It was a 3D boot with a roof on it,” he recalled. “We needed a trailer to get it to the arena.”

Loudon usually tries to pass the props on to other interested parties after the show, and he’s hoping this one will end up at the annual Five Acre Shaker at McLean Mill.

“That would be a really good fit,” he said. “I don’t know who else could use a 21-foot submarine.”

Beatlemania on Ice takes place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Feb. 23. There are two shows—one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m.—and tickets are $10. Tickets can be found at the Echo Centre or from Mount Arrowsmith skaters.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter