Popular blues duo playing two shows at Chemainus Theatre’s Playbill Dining Room

Chris Whiteley and Diana Braithwaite are appearing at the Chemainus Theatre Playbill Dining Room on Nov. 20 and 21. (Photo by Jon Blacker)

If you’ve got the blues from all the COVID-19 news, the Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society might have just the cure.

The Society is bringing a popular duo with Chemainus music fans back to town for a special two-night engagement in the Chemainus Theatre’s Playbill Dining Room on Nov. 20 and 21.

Diana Braithwaite and Chris Whiteley play to rave reviews wherever they go. Braithwaite was born in Toronto and grew up crooning jazz and blues classics played by her older brother and jazz pianist, Victor Braithwaite. Multi-instrumentalist Whiteley was born in Kansas and his illustrious music career has spanned 40 years.

Braithwaite and Whiteley are among the foremost advocates of the blues in Canada from their home base in Toronto and internationally. They’ve both won numerous national and international awards.

Tickets for each show are limited to 50 people according to COVID protocols and are sure to sell quickly. The evening includes a deluxe gourmet dinner followed by the show for $65 per person.

Tickets are available at https://tickets.chemainustheatrefestival.ca, and scroll down to November 20 and 21, or you can contact the Theatre Box Office.

COVID precautions in place are described on the Chemainus Theatre website.

Cowichan Valley Citizen