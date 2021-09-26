Pop-up space for artisans opens in downtown Chilliwack hotel

Way for artists to attract new customers while working on art, says Laura Reid of Royal Hotel

Work by Chilliwack artist Sylvie Roussel-Janssens on display at the Royal Hotel in February. (Sylvie Roussel-Janssens/ Facebook)

A hotel in downtown Chilliwack is offering up a pop-up space for artisans to show off their talents from now until Christmas.

This week, the Royal Hotel announced its “new and highly visible” Pop-up Artisan Space, said Laura Reid with the hotel.

Located in the front foyer of the hotel, the space is available select Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) through the fall and Christmas season.

“Whether you draw, paint, sculpt or stitch, the space offers room to work on your art, plus room to display and sell your completed creations,” Reid said. “Potential customers are hotel guests and restaurant patrons as they pass through the entrance of the hotel.”

The space is also very visible from the sidewalk through the large windows that front the hotel.

“It is a great way to attract new customers and generate sales while working on your art.”

The Pop-up Artisan Space fee is $105. To apply, or for more into, contact Laura Reid at laurar@royalhotelchilliwack.com or 604-828-5286.

