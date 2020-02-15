POLL: Are we alone in space?

A UFO was reportedly seen heading West to East over Okanagan Lake on Thursday, Feb. 6. (Contributed)

Strange lights over Okanagan Lake. Radio signals from deep space.

Signs that some people claim are proof of life in space and that we have been visited.

Others claim they are simply earthly phenomena that has yet to be explained with science.

We want to know, do you believe there is life out there? Or are we alone in the universe?

Space, are we alone out here?

