Polish choir coming to Fanny Bay

On Friday, June 29, there will be a very special performance at the Fanny Bay Hall, with a visit from the 40 voice choir of the Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland.

The voice choir of the Maritime University of Szczecin, Poland is coming to the Fanny Bay Hall. Photo submitted

The choir has been invited to participate in the International Kathaumixw choral festival in Powell River in early July. This is a biennial festival and we have been lucky enough to arrange for them to perform a one-hour concert in Fanny Bay.

Their repertoire covers a wide range of music, from sacred to folk, gospel and even pop (think Beatles, Elton John……). They have won many International choral awards, and this will be a unique opportunity to see a choir of this high caliber performing in Fanny Bay.

In the last seven years, the Choir of Maritime University of Szczecin has received over 40 major awards, including nine Grands Prix, 17 Gold Medals at the most prestigious Polish and international festivals and choral contests.

They have been recognized by several cultural institutions in Poland and performed in over 15 countries including Italy, France, Spain, Turkey, Macedonia, Lithuania, Malta, Ireland, Ecuador and Russia. The ensemble is often invited to co-operate with the most outstanding Polish and international artists, performers, bands and composers

The choir has recorded five CD albums: Pozdrowione bądźcie morza (Hail to the Seas), Gra fal (The Play of the Waves), Pod okapem śniegu (Under the Snow Cover), Ave Maris Stella and Regina Poloniae.

Their main goal is to achieve a unified, coherent sound, often surpassing the choral tradition. It is their mission to show that music has no borders; that unity and coherence on stage is the most important phenomenon which transfers harmony and passion.

The performance begins at 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets, $15 each, are available at Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay, Weinberg’s Good Food in Buckley Bay and Salish Sea Market in Bowser.’