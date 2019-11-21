Poets pub night at Cornerstone in Courtenay

Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet’s Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month’s topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.
