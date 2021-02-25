Poem praises Canada’s food banks

Friend of the Trail Times Garth Paul Ukrainetz, Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek, has kindly shared another wonderful poem he recently penned.
This particular piece was written in tribute to the 40th Anniversary of the Edmonton food bank. However, as the Canadian poet points out, “There are many food banks in B.C. that are probably operating at maximum capacity right now.”
The Times reached out to the Edmonton food bank to let them know the paper is sharing their tribute poem.
“Regardless of any kind of Edmonton Food Bank acknowledgement, we like donors to donate and support their local food bank,” replied Tamisan Bencz-Knight, manager of strategic relationships and partnerships.
“We are all working towards the same goal of feeding people. The Trail United Church food bank along with the Salvation Army food bank are doing the same thing for members of your community,” she shared. “Those volunteers are our extended family helping us do this. Take care and thank you for helping spread the word and sharing it in your community.”
In Loving Kindness
By Garth Paul Ukrainetz
Poet Laureate of the Blackmud Creek
Be not abashed when life is tough
No shame in having need
At times the road is harsh and rough
Confused this world indeed
It’s crucial that we all reach out
In giving and receiving
To rise above the walls of doubt
Together we’re believing
We’re here to care, we’re here to share
For that’s what life’s about
In loving kindness hearts prepare
The Food Bank helping out
Copyright 2021 Garth Paul Ukrainetz
