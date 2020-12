Listen to a special performance of ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ by the ECHO Players. (Photo submitted)

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, check out the wonderful performance of ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ by the ECHO Players. Merry Christmas, everyone!

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News