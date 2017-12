Dozens of Burns Lakers gathered at the Lakes District campus of the College of New Caledonia (CNC) today for a delightful afternoon of Christmas songs and stories. The CNC community Christmas concert featured the best of local talent, with choirs from the Ashurst Children’s Centre and William Konkin Elementary, as well as solo performances. For more photos, check out the Lakes District News’ Dec. 20 issue.

