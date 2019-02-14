Plenty of free events for Family Day in Trail

The Trail Museum and Archives is hosting a fun day for families on Saturday in the Riverfront Centre from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Grapevine: List of events in Trail and Greater Area for the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20

Music

• Friday, Trail United Church 7:30 p.m. Greater Trail Hospice Society presents Partita. Carolyn Cameron on violin and piano, celebrates partitas by J.S. Bach. Admission by donation. All proceeds to Trail hospice.

Community

• Friday, Rossland arena, 10:30 a.m. to noon, free public skating. Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. Toonie Skate, raising funds for Rossland Recreation Bursary Program. Free public skating that night from 5-6:30 p.m. and on Sunday 6:30-8 p.m.

• Saturday, Riverfront Centre, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Trail Museum and Archives hosts free BC Family Day event. Take a polaroid, create a family crest and fill your own family time capsule. Chances to win local prize packages.

• Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Strawberry Social Tea. Baking and book sale fundraiser for a local Girl Guides group that will be travelling to Africa in 2020 with Guiding.

• Saturday, Trail Memorial Centre, Free public skating from 1-2 p.m. and free Glow Skate 7-8:15 p.m. in Kids Rink. Free public skating in arena again on Sunday, 12:30-2 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in Kids Rink.

• Sunday, Rossland Seniors Centre, 1-3 p.m. Interested in beekeeping? All welcome to attend a meeting to gather interest on forming a Rossland/Trail Beekeeping Association.

• Sunday, Trail Legion, 1 p.m. General meeting and installation of officers. All members and their families welcome.

• Tuesday, Trail Memorial Centre curling rink. 2019 BC Seniors Curling Championships. Spectators welcome, concession on site. For full schedule click here:

• Tuesday, Trail Seniors Centre, 7 p.m., Community gathering sponsored by Lower Columbia Unitarians. All welcome to gathering on the theme of water, with special guest speaker Bill Coedy, founder of Rossland Streamkeepers and active with the Columbia Basin Watershed Network. Tea and treats to follow. Email lowercolumbiaunitarians@gmail.com for more information.

Family Day fun on Monday

• Montrose Community Hall and park, noon-2 p.m. Magician starts at 12 p.m. Also FSquared DJ, snow shoeing, Nitehawks shinney plus burgers, hot dogs and hot chocolate. Family dance will follow. All welcome.

• Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, noon until 5 p.m. Free admission to pool and fitness centre.

• Bailey Theatre, 3-4 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Dufflebag Theatre’s Family Day show, Romeo and Juliet. What happens when the son of one family and the daughter of another secretly fall in love? Tickets $15, single admission. For info on Family Series passes contact the box office at 250.368.9669.

Health

• Tuesday (Feb. 19), hospital hill junction, 1-2:30 p.m. The Society for the Protection and Care of Seniors’ annual Memorial Vigil for “Services Lost” will be held at the road junction of Trail hospital/school. All welcome.

Gallery

• Visac Gallery showing Muse: The Art of Comics & Illustration by Trail artist Erin Shuttleworth. Hours Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday noon until 6 p.m.

Upcoming

• Feb. 21, Red Mountain Resort, 5-9 p.m. Third Annual Moonlight Snowshoe and Fat Bike Quest. Fundraiser for West Kootenay Take a Hike. Food, outdoor fun, prizes and adventure. Tickets $29. Call Karen Waldal at 250.364.1889 for more info. Take a Hike is an education program run out of Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre in East Trail.

• Feb. 28, Bailey Theatre, 7 p.m. J.L. Crowe Variety Show. Popular annual event features students and teachers showcasing their talent.

• March 1, Trail United Church, 1:30 p.m. World Day of Prayer. Refreshments. All welcome, wheelchair accessible.

• March 19, Red Mountain 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for one-day Cam Cap with Tristan Martin-Preney. Open to youth 9 to 16 who ski or snowboard at an intermediate to expert level and want to get the most out of their POV cameras, as well as learn how filming can help them progress and self-promote. For info and to register, $40, contact Meghan Wright at Rossland Council for Arts: rosslandarts@gmail.com.

