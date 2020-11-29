Plein air painting in the Saturday sunshine in Courtenay

Local artist Neil Havers took advantage of a sunny Saturday for some plein air painting. He was spotted on Marsden Road, creating a painting of the Comox Glacier.

Local artist Neil Havers took advantage of a sunny Saturday for some plein air painting. He was spotted on Marsden Road, creating a painting of the Comox Glacier. Photo by Terry Farrell

Local artist Neil Havers took advantage of a sunny Saturday for some plein air painting. He was spotted on Marsden Road, creating a painting of the Comox Glacier.

Havers emailed a photo of the completed project a few hours later.

Comox Valley Record