Local artist Neil Havers took advantage of a sunny Saturday for some plein air painting. He was spotted on Marsden Road, creating a painting of the Comox Glacier. Photo by Terry Farrell

Plein air painting in the Saturday sunshine in Courtenay

Havers emailed a photo of the completed project a few hours later.

