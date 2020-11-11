Pitt Meadows actress receives national recognition

Pitt Meadows actress Mia Bella Shewchuk, 11, won two Joeys at the national awards gala on Saturday. (Alaina Zecchini/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows actress has been recognized nationally for her role on the Disney TV series Gabby Duran and the Unsittables.

Mia Bella Shewchuk walked away with two Joey Awards on Saturday at the 8th annual gala including Best Actress in a regular series or recurring television role.

The Joey Awards recognize young actors and actresses up to 18-years across Canada for their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Although the 11-year-old actress has only been in the industry for three years, she was able to land the recurring role of Kali in popular children’s television series last year.

The show, based on a trilogy of books by authors Elisa Allen and Daryle Conners, is about a young girl named Gabby Duran who feels like she is living in the shadow of her successful mother and smart younger sister. That is until she gets a job babysitting a group of extraterrestrial children who are hiding on earth with their families, disguised as humans. Now Gabby has to protect the children and their secret identities.

Shewchuk had four nominations at this years awards. She was also nominated for Best Young Actress in a theatre performance 11-17 years for her role in The Little Mermaid, and Best Performance in a Recorded Song for her performance of All I Want, originally performed by Olivia Rodrigo.

And, Shewchuk along with seven others on the show, also received Best Ensemble in a webseries or television series.

This is not Shewchuk’s first role as an actress.

Her first was as an elf in a Duracell Christmas commercial. She also played the role of the screaming little girl in the remake of Child’s Play, released June 15, and she played the role of another little girl in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Shewchuk has been doing musical theatre since she was three years old with Showstoppers Academy in Maple Ridge.

She also received taekwondo lessons at Bateson’s Martial Arts and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, performed regularly at Foamer’s Folly Brewing Co. in Pitt Meadows.

