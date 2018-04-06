PIGS present Pink Floyd in Duncan

You may have seen them outdoors at City Square. Now experience their fabulous light show

If you saw them at City Square last Canada Day, now is the time to see PIGS in their full glory at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

The Pink Floyd tribute is coming with their spectacular light show to Duncan on Saturday, April 7.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

“Every show on this tour has been amazing and we’ve been honored to share our love of the Floyd with so many fans,” says Josh Szczepanowski (band leader/David Gilmour role) in a release about the upcoming performance.

“The crowds were great and really loved what we are doing.”

Over the past few years, PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd, has won the hearts of Floyd fans coast to coast, and the group plans tours in the U.S., as well as Asia and Europe.

“People always say you should find a job you love — and we really love what we do,” says Szczepanowski.

PIGS shows truly are a labour of love. Every night of the tour has different songs and visuals added to their sets to accommodate fan requests. Twelve different guitars and basses are used each night but the group welcomes the challenges and find it keeps their shows fresh, dynamic, authentic and exciting for their fans.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, PIGS have spent nine years meticulously getting the sound and gear right to re-create the live sound and concert experience of ’70s Pink Floyd. Fans love them.

The band will perform selections from the entire Floyd catalog, including a few special surprises from Floyd solo records. In addition to classics from legendary albums like Dark Side Of The Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, the band will showcase material that has rarely — if ever — been performed live by Pink Floyd.

PIGS have the voices, the mannerisms, the authentic gear, the lights, lasers, visuals, and the sound to give you that Floyd experience.

One of Canada’s premiere visual artists, VJ Photon, aka Erik Nortman, has been PIGS’s visual artist since 2009.

He has brought his creativity and visual magic to delight Pink Floyd fans with an incredible visual experience, taking the entire night to the next level.

“The crowd never knows what to expect when they first see us,” explains Josh Szczepanowski, “but I think from our opening song the audience knows they are in for a really great show.”

Tickets for the Duncan performance are $39 and are on sale now at the Cowichan Ticket Centre at 250-748-7529 or online at www.cowichanpac.ca