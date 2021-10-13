Pierre Schryer and Andy Hillhouse set to play at Oceanside Folk Roots Club on Oct. 15

Duo takes the stage at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall

Andy Hillhouse, left, and Pierre Schryer, right, will play for the Oceanside Folk Roots Club at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Fiddler Pierre Schryer and West Coast singer and guitarist Andy Hillhouse bring their unique brand of folk music to Qualicum Beach Community Hall on Friday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m.

The two draw from their musical backgrounds to deliver a blend of French-Canadian and Celtic traditional music delivered with blinding musicianship, versatility, and technical dexterity.

The duo bring together two diverse musical careers and deliver an eclectic and authentic blend of folk, Celtic and world music.

READ MORE: Musician Shari Ulrich enjoys playing alongside Barney Bentall, Tom Taylor

Over the years, they have performed together in various groups and special collaborations including Mad Pudding (Vancouver-based Celtic funk band), Pierre Schryer’s Canadian Celtic Celebration (Northwestern Ontario festival), and on multiple tours in North America and the United Kingdom.

Tickets for the show are $25, and can be reserved by calling 403-608-7280, by email at micksherlock58@gmail.com, or through the Oceanside Folk Roots Club Facebook page.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News