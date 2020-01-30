Piano recital at St. John the Divine in Courtenay

Musical Mosaics’ Feb. 9 piano recital, Beethoven and Romantic Composers, starts with a tribute to that musical giant, Ludwig von Beethoven.

In a tribute to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, his monumental work, Sonata Op. 53 (Waldstein) will be performed.

We are presented with a composer coming into his full musical powers, possessing great confidence and joy. His later problem with deafness had not taken full hold yet. He is an optimist – in this stunning work.

The second half of the recital is three composers in the Romantic tradition who very much follow in Beethoven’s footsteps: Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt. (The young Franz Liszt at age 11 performed for “the Master” who was very impressed with his talent. Beethoven predicted that Liszt would “go a long way, and make people happy with his music”).