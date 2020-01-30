Piano recital at St. John the Divine in Courtenay

Musical Mosaics’ Feb. 9 piano recital, Beethoven and Romantic Composers, starts with a tribute to that musical giant, Ludwig von Beethoven.
In a tribute to the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, his monumental work, Sonata Op. 53 (Waldstein) will be performed.
We are presented with a composer coming into his full musical powers, possessing great confidence and joy. His later problem with deafness had not taken full hold yet. He is an optimist – in this stunning work.
The second half of the recital is three composers in the Romantic tradition who very much follow in Beethoven’s footsteps: Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Liszt. (The young Franz Liszt at age 11 performed for “the Master” who was very impressed with his talent. Beethoven predicted that Liszt would “go a long way, and make people happy with his music”).
Peter Walker, the pianist performing this concert, hails from Alberta and has been, with his wife, a Comox Valley resident for several years. Walker was for several years the official accompanist for the chorus of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. He enjoys a variety of composers and aims to bring a sense of joy and wonder to the pieces he performs. The concert will take place at St. John the Divine, 579 5th St. Courtenay, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the concert. A minimum suggested donation for adults is $10, for teens $5 and no admission charge for children under 12.