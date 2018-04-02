Piano duo travels ‘From Berlin to Hollywood’ for Surrey concert

The eclectic Bergmann Piano Duo – Surrey-based husband/wife team Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann – return to Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre with guest vocalist Onalea Gilbertson on April 19, for a cabaret-style morning concert called “From Berlin to Hollywood.”

The concert highlights the 1920s/early-1930s collaborations of revolutionary German playwright/poet Bertolt Brecht and such composers as Paul Dessau, Hanns Eisler and Kurt Weill (including “The Threepenny Opera”), plus later work done by the composers (subsequent refugees from the Nazi regime) in Hollywood in the 1940s.

The event begins with a social hour at 10 a.m., at 13750 88th Ave. For tickets, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

“Seating will be cabaret-style to set the mood, and the pre-concert refreshments can be enjoyed at the tables,” says an event post on the City of Surrey’s website. “The performers will be available for a chat after the performance.”

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Bergmann is the artistic director of Langley Community Music School, where Brad Turner Trio will perform on April 14. The Juno Award-winning bandleader and LCMS alumnus will be on piano for this concert, which also features Darren Radtke on bass and Bernie Arai on drums.

Stated Bergmann: “Building on the success they achieved with their earlier recording, Question the Answer, their latest CD deserves all of the superlatives it has received. They are an amazing ensemble, and we are looking forward to hearing them in Rose Gellert Hall.”

For tickets and more concert details, call 604-534-2848 or visit langleymusic.com.

Black Press