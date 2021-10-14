Pianist and humorist headed to Duncan for Cabaret performance

Pianist and humorist Sarah Hagen is headed to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 22. (Photo courtesy of Cowichan Performing Arts Centre)

The Cowichan Performing Arts Centre is bringing back its popular Cabarets, with Sarah Hagen hitting the stage in Duncan on Friday, Oct. 22 for a sold-out show.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the classical pianist who created the Morning Musicale concerts at the theatre is back for an intimate concert for 56 patrons who will join her on the stage at table seating evoking the atmosphere of a cool night spot.

“Sarah delivers with her well-known flair her interpretation of the Goldberg Variations as part of the celebration of the autumn release of her recording of the masterwork,” says a press release for the event.

By J.S. Bach, the Goldberg Variations are described as “formidable”.

“Cherished by many, the Goldberg Variations are emblematic of keyboard virtuosity, rich expression, and hardcore classical interpretation,” says the release. “Sarah will offer a short introduction to this marvelous and intense work before playing the full work.”

The evening concludes with a question and answer session with Hagen after the performance.

Hagen is described as a pianist and a humorist who tours across Canada and internationally. Her resume is extensive and her list of accomplishments lengthy. She was awarded as Ontario Contact’s 2017 Artist of the Year and the British Columbia Touring Council’s 2015 Artist of the Year. As a First Prize Winner in the 2013 Bradshaw & Buono International Piano Competition, Sarah was awarded the opportunity to perform solo at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in May 2013, according to the release. Her debut solo album, Glass House Dancing, was nominated for Classical Recording of the Year at the 2009 Western Canadian Music Awards. She has also created a one-woman musical comedy show that she has toured through various fringe festivals across Canada.

Proof of vaccination will be required to get into the theatre for this show, and masks must be worn by anyone aged 12 and older. For full details go to cowichanpac.ca.

Cowichan Valley Citizen