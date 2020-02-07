PHOTOS: Williams Lake actors show off their skills at auditions

Body of Water and A Number will be the final plays in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre's season

The boardroom of Kornak and Hamm’s Pharmacy was buzzing with excitement on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Thursday, Feb. 6 as over a dozen lakecity actors tried out for two, one-act plays.

Body of Water and A Number will be the final plays in the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s 2019-2020 season and both deal with themes of identity, sense of self and personal relationships. Directed by Curt Sprickerhoff and Kathleen MacDonald respectively, these one-acts will run back to back in May just prior to Williams Lake hosting the zone festival.

Read More: “Tragedy tomorrow, comedy tonight!” at the Williams Lake Studio Theatre

Auditionees came from all over the lakecity to try out for one or both of the plays. In pairs and trios, they went up to read lines while their fellow actors watched and supported them with applause and laughter. Both directors seemed pleased by the turnout, if not the prospect of having to make a decision on which of their many options to go with.

Meanwhile, rehearsals continue for the WLST’s next production, the historical drama Silent Sky which premieres on lakecity stages on March 4.

patrick.davies@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter