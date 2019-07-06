Lil Yachty performs during day one at the 2019 FVDED in the Park at Holland Park on Friday (July 5). (Submitted photo: Amber Togado)

PHOTOS: Surrey’s FVDED day one draws in thousands of concert-goers

Two-day event features Zedd and Khalid

Thousands of concert-goers filled Holland Park and the surrounding area Friday for day one of the annual FVDED in the Park music festival.

The two-day annual event is Surrey’s largest annual ticketed concert.

READ ALSO: 45,000 expected at Surrey’s FVDED music festival, July 2, 2019

This is the fifth edition of the festival, presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada. Headliners this time around include Khalid, Zedd, Tory Lanez and French Montana, along with Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Louis the Child, RL Grime, 6lack, Kayzo, Lil Mosey, Green Velvet, Loud Luxury and more.

Surrey RCMP tweeted out a reminder to parents to talk to their children about drugs that “surface at these events,” while Metro Vancouver Transit Police reminded people that smoking or vaping cannabis or drinking alcohol on transit could result in a $230-fine.

Fraser Health also issued a “stay-safe” guide about summer music festivals, warning that drugs, sexual assault and dehydration are all dangers at music festivals.

READ MORE: Drugs, sexual assault and dehydration all dangers at music festivals, says Fraser Health, July 5, 2019

View this post on Instagram

ðŸ”¥ #FVDEDInThePark

A post shared by JD (@jmarceli_) on

While those attending the concert had fun, there were some that had issues with it.

Previous story
Renegade Riot revved for Cherryville
Next story
Juno nominated roots artist to perform in Vernon

Just Posted

Most Read