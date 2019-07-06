PHOTOS: Surrey’s FVDED day one draws in thousands of concert-goers

Lil Yachty performs during day one at the 2019 FVDED in the Park at Holland Park on Friday (July 5). (Submitted photo: Amber Togado)

Thousands of concert-goers filled Holland Park and the surrounding area Friday for day one of the annual FVDED in the Park music festival.

The two-day annual event is Surrey’s largest annual ticketed concert.

This is the fifth edition of the festival, presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada. Headliners this time around include Khalid, Zedd, Tory Lanez and French Montana, along with Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Louis the Child, RL Grime, 6lack, Kayzo, Lil Mosey, Green Velvet, Loud Luxury and more.

Day 1 here we come! ðŸƒâ€â™€ï¸ðŸƒâ€â™‚ï¸Follow along live on IG âž¡ï¸ @FVDEDinthePARK #FVDED2019 pic.twitter.com/k4DSIigdk7 — FVDED In The PARK (@FVDEDinthePARK) July 5, 2019

Surrey RCMP tweeted out a reminder to parents to talk to their children about drugs that “surface at these events,” while Metro Vancouver Transit Police reminded people that smoking or vaping cannabis or drinking alcohol on transit could result in a $230-fine.

Do your weekend plans include @FVDEDinthePARK? Smoking/vaping cannabis or drinking alcohol on transit could result in a $230 fine. Wait until you’re at the venue #FVDED2019 pic.twitter.com/cndnzSeyiE — Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@TransitPolice) July 6, 2019

Lots of young people expected at this weekend’s @FVDEDinthePARK festival. We know it’s hard to talk to your kids about drugs, but be aware what drugs surface at these events and can be mixed with #fentanyl. More info: https://t.co/1BaGSZKljT pic.twitter.com/YzBRzS3Yw9 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) July 5, 2019

Fraser Health also issued a “stay-safe” guide about summer music festivals, warning that drugs, sexual assault and dehydration are all dangers at music festivals.

A few things I’ve learned at #FVDED2019 day 1

1. DONT wear new white shoes

2. All the girls are nice

3. White boys on molly love to mosh pit

4. Contact high is a real thing — Mitchell Redpath (@mitchellreddd) July 6, 2019

While those attending the concert had fun, there were some that had issues with it.

I'm five blocks away from #FVDED2019 and it is still annoyingly loud. ðŸ˜ Â How does this not violate city noise bylaws? — Nathan Osman (@nathanosman_dev) July 6, 2019

fvded didn’t look lit ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ literally everyone was just on their phones — hg ðŸ’€ (@hg13_x) July 6, 2019

#FVDED needs to care about neaby buildings tenants forced to endure building vibration defening sound that can be heard at 96&128st!

who due to #chronicillness end up in hospital or have #sensorysensitivity issues that earplugs and headphones cant help — AfyaEA (@AfyaEa) July 6, 2019

i might sprain my finger skipping through all of these fvded snapchat stories — jane (@JaneRobbinson) July 6, 2019

Fvded was not my type of crowd. I’m definitely going to see @elohimmusic when it’s an only her show, even if I have to fly away from home for it. ðŸ’–ðŸ¦‹ — Lyss â™¡ (@lil_novah) July 6, 2019