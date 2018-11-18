THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO North Island Concert Society held its first showing on Nov. 17, which was Six String Nation with nationally famous guitar Voyageur.

PHOTOS: Six String Nation garners roughly 150 locals at concert society’s first showing

View photos of the first concert showing of the season.

Jowi Taylor of Six String Nation brought a nationally famous guitar, Voyageur, to Port Hardy. Taylor, who has worked at CBC and is a Peabody award winner, did a multimedia presentation before letting two locals play the 64 piece guitar. Take a look at the photos below. The next showing at Port Hardy Civic Centre is Jan. 26, 2019 for Atlantic String Machine. Go to North Island Concert Society 2018/19 online pages to view the schedule.

