PHOTOS: Six String Nation garners roughly 150 locals at concert society’s first showing

Jowi Taylor of Six String Nation brought a nationally famous guitar, Voyageur, to Port Hardy. Taylor, who has worked at CBC and is a Peabody award winner, did a multimedia presentation before letting two locals play the 64 piece guitar. Take a look at the photos below. The next showing at Port Hardy Civic Centre is Jan. 26, 2019 for Atlantic String Machine. Go to North Island Concert Society 2018/19 online pages to view the schedule.