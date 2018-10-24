Photos: Seether and Stone Temple Pilots rock the SOEC

Photo gallery of the Age of Dead, Default, Seether and Stone Temple Pilots

Age of Days at the South Okangan Events Centre on Oct. 23. The band was an opener for Seether and Stone Temple Pilots. Jordyn Thomson/Western News.

On Oct. 23 Seether and Stone Temple Pilots rocked the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Opening for the two headliners were the bands Age of Days and Default.