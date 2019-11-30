PHOTOS: Ryder Lake craft fair in Chilliwack filled with hand-made gifts

The annual hand-made craft market is happening now until 3 p.m. at Ryder Lake Hall

People pack Ryder Lake Hall on Saturday morning for the annual Ryder Lake Handmade Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 30, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

It was a packed house this morning as shoppers flocked to the annual Ryder Lake Handmade Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday.

The event, which is a fundraiser for the Ryder Lake Farmers Institute, is happening now and features 24 vendors selling a wide variety of items — almost everything of which is hand-made.

From jams to jewelry, soaps to scarves, wood carvings to pottery, and hand-knit items to paintings, there’s a lot to choose from at the hall.

Funds raised come partly from the fee for each of the vendors’ tables, but mostly from the concession items.

The Ryder Lake Handmade Christmas Craft Fair runs until 3 p.m. today (Saturday, Nov. 30) at Ryder Lake Hall (49265 Elk View Rd.).

Admission is free.

