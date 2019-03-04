PHOTOS: Revelstoke dance studio performs Alice in Wonderland

It was a day of merriness and madness as Revelstoke dancers took to the stage to perform Alice in Wonderland.

Dance Among the Clouds, performed by Advanced Ballet 1, involved Arianna Morrone, Brooklyn Webber, Haley Callaghan, Isobel Bray, Maia Zinselmeyer, Rebecca Grabinsky, Sani Supinen, Sara Supinen and Tori Voykin. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The costumes and leaps dazzled as the Just for Kicks Dance troupe took to the stage for their second annual ballet performance choreographed by Kenley Knock and Jacquie Gardiner.

