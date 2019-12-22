PHOTOS: Quesnel students spread holiday cheer

Local students celebrated the holidays with a variety of Christmas concerts and presentations.
editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Students from schools across Quesnel put on festive holiday shows for the community last week
Local students celebrated the holidays with a variety of Christmas concerts and presentations.
editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Estimates say automakers globally will be spending US$255 billion to roll out 207 electric models by 2022
The proper use of seat belts can double the effectiveness of airbags in minimizing injury.
Christmas shoppers enjoy partially sunny skies
It has to end somewhere, but where?
Beyond Meat wants to add more product types and sales points
Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales
More than 12,000 reports of violence against seniors filed in 2018