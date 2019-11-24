PHOTOS: Oak Bay Avenue lights up for thousands of locals

Thousands of people came out to Oak Bay Light Up on Nov 24, 2019. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

Oak Bay Village sparkled with Christmas lights, songs, and laughter on Sunday evening at the annual Light Up event, part of the Oak Bay Christmas Festival. Jolly Old Saint Nick himself even made an apearance with Mrs. Claus.

This family-friendly event included food truck vendors, activities for children, music from the B.C. Fiddle Orchestra, Christmas carols, and more. It is put on by the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association each year.

The event culminated in the plugging in of the lights at 5 p.m., illuminating the avenue with Christmas lights and decorations shortly after sunset. Santa and Mrs. Claus then rolled in on an Oak Bay fire truck. Santa joined the crowd in singing some Christmas tunes.

Lights!!! Oak Bay is shining bright now, just waiting on Santa now ðŸŽ…ðŸ»ðŸ¤¶ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/FF5ncuGRtY — Sophie Heizer (@yrlocaljourno) November 25, 2019

One evening next week, art galleries throughout Oak Bay Village are open for the annual Art on the Avenue Gallery Walk. The public is invited to visit the galleries and walk the avenue to se the lights and decorated shops.

The festival concludes on the first Saturday in December (Dec. 7) with a lighted truck convoy, which heads down Oak Bay Avenue between 6 and 7 p.m.

