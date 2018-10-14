PHOTOS: New River’s Edge Haunted Attraction offers Halloween thrills and chills

Mission Arts Council presenting it's annual showcase from now until Oct. 31

WARNING: Some photos below may not be suitable for children:

What goes on beyond the walls, and down the hallowed halls of the River’s Edge Home for the Criminal Mind?

There’s only one way to find out.

Mission Arts Council’s Haunted Attraction is all new for 2018. While The Walking Dead theme was hugely successful for the past few years, organizers decided the time had come to change it up.

This year, the Haunted Attraction has been given new life, and a new name; River’s Edge.

With all new terrifying sights, sounds and scares, River’s Edge should kick off the Halloween season with a scream.

This year’s theme is a home for the criminal mind.

Anyone looking to add a little terror to their October is invited to come down to The River’s Edge.

The scary event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. on October 14, 19-21 and 26-31 at Mission Raceway Park, 32670 Dyke Road in Mission.

Tickets are $13 per person, and are available only at the event.

This event takes place outdoors, and is a rain or shine event, so dress for the weather.

The Mission Arts Council’s River’s Edge Haunted Attraction relies heavily on the cast of volunteers, and the generosity of sponsors. If you’re interested in becoming a part of this event as a sponsor or volunteer for next year, please contact the arts council at machaunt@shaw.ca or macart@shaw.ca

For more information, visit haunted.missionartscouncil.ca or call 604-826-0029.

* No admittance to children under eight years of age – no exceptions.

Children age eight to 12 must be accompanied by an adult.