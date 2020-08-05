PHOTOS: ‘Neverbrides’ films at Fraser River Lodge

Harrison Hot Springs was not the only place in Agassiz-Harrison that saw some Hollywood North action in late July.

“Neverbrides”, one of Hallmark Channel’s fall movies, filmed at the Fraser River Lodge in Agassiz.

“A peak [sic] of whats happening at the Lodge this week,” the Facebook post reads. It gained a bit of traction on social media with fans commenting on the beauty of the scenery and the excitement of the movie.

The plot details of “Neverbrides” have yet to be released, but the film stars Chaley Rose and Nathan Witte and is slated to premiere on the Hallmark Channel on October 10.

