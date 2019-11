Jesters Theatre will perform three more shows at Northview Church

Jesters Theatre is presenting the play The Dream Fairies on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The show takes place at Northview Church, located at 33507 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

In a topsy-turvy tale involving chicken pot pies, love letters, and some crazy French relatives – all orchestrated by mischievous fairies and carried out by wild muppets – Alvar begins to see that there just might be someone who can make sense of it all.