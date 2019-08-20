PHOTOS: Lock’s Pharmacy celebrated 70 years with free street party in Chilliwack

The party was based on community spirit and giving back, says general manager David Lock

Benny Wolfe dances to the sounds of Chilliwack band Awake O Sleeper during the Lock’s Pharmacy 70th anniversary Street Party on Main Street on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The roads were shut down, free treats and hot dogs were being handed out, and the stage was rocking during the Lock’s Pharmacy 70th anniversary Street Party on Saturday.

Hundreds of people packed Main Street at Patten Avenue to hear local bands, plus the band Chilliwack perform live that day.

And it was all to give back to the community, to say “thank you” to Chilliwack, and to let people know about some of the local organizations they can contribute to.

The party was based on community spirit and giving back, says general manager David Lock.

“We’ve always believed in giving back,” says Lock. “My mom has been very generous to local charities and organizations and she’s instilled that in me.”

“That’s part of my life’s focus is to volunteer and give back,” he adds. “That is why I set up Volunteer Lane, to give everyone a chance to meet the local charities and hopefully sign up and help them out. There’s always a shortage of volunteers in any organization.”

