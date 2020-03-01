PHOTOS: Local dancers compete in Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival

The 73rd annual arts festival is well underway with competitions continuing until March 13

Chilliwack’s Leah Vandenberg, Stella Sexsmith and Aliya Almarez compete in the trio tap (nine to 12 years) division of the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

It’s mid-way through the 73rd annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival, but there’s still plenty of competition to be had.

The event started on Feb. 13 and runs until March 13 with the majority of competitions taking place at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Young dancers, musicians and singers compete in a variety of divisions including ballet, jazz, group dance, vocals, band and more.

The event wraps up with two final performances: the Dance Honours performance on Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, and the Music Honours performance on Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. also at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. Tickets $10 each or a family pack of four for $30.

