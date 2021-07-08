PHOTOS: Live music back at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

The Island Stage at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park was the sight of live music performed by local talent Wednesday evening (July 7).
Three groups — the Tree Huggers, Sad Tom & the Noodles, and Cover2Cover — treated residents and tourists to three hours of original tunes and covers of classic hits.
The event was an initiative of Parks Alive!, a free, outdoor concert series hosted throughout a number of Kelowna parks and public spaces. More outdoor performances are scheduled each day until July 10.
To view the full schedule of events, visit the Parks Alive! Facebook page.
A man brings a child front and centre of Audience members cheer on Cover2Cover during the band’s performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kim Rhindress of Cover2Cover Kelowna, the final act of the Parks Alive! live music event at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
A couple enjoys free, live music at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Bob Vallee of Cover2Cover Kelowna provides some vocals during the band’s performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Youth move and groove to live music at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Cover2Cover guitar player Jim Rhindress, left, and Cyril Schermann on the bass during the band’s performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Audience members cheer on Cover2Cover during the band’s performance at the Island Stage at Waterfront Park on July 7. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
An audience member sits comfortably at the top of Waterfront Park. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)