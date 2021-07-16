PHOTOS: Harrison Festival of the Arts rocks on through the weekend

A look at some of the acts to grace the stage at Holberg Farm

The sun sets on the Harrison Festival of the Arts this weekend with nine more world music performances packed into three nights

Holberg Farm in Agassiz was host to world music acts from B.C. and beyond in the 42nd annual Festival of the Arts, returning to live performances after COVID moved last year’s festivities online.

Here’s what you can look forward to tonight and this weekend:

Friday:

Jim Byrnes and Simon Kendall

Saturday:

Silk Road at 1 p.m.

Early Spirit at 3 p.m.

Dawn Pemberton at 5 p.m.

The Bills at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

V’ni Dansi at 1 p.m.

Pierre Schryer and Adam Dobres at 3 p.m.

The Big Easy Funk Ensemble at 5 p.m.

The Sojourners at 8 p.m.

Check out photos from Adam Louis and Vickie Legere and stay tuned for weekend coverage online and a wrap-up story in an upcoming edition of The Observer.

For more information, visit harrisonfestival.com.

