PHOTOS: Garlic Fest takes over Merville Hall

There was garlic galore at Merville Hall on Sunday as Garlic Fest returned for its seventh year. Visitors had their pick of over a dozen varieties of garlic grown by local farmers and were treated to live performances and garlicky goodies. Other local vendors and artisans were also there, selling their handmade items.

