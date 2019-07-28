PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

With flare, grace and the whoosh of some ‘traje de flamecas’ (flamenco dresses and outfits) the Victoria Flamenco Festival swooped into the city’s downtown core, bringing traditional Andalusian music and dance to excited locals and tourists alike.
The seventh annual festival ran from July 25-28 and offered both ticketed and free performances to the city, as well as dance workshops for those who want to try their hand – or feet – at the passionate Spanish art form.
The festival is put on by Flamenco de la Isla, an organization formed by Flamenco students and teachers in 1998.