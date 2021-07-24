PHOTOS: Eight nights in Agassiz: Harrison Festival of the Arts wraps up for another year

The music fades out as patrons look forward to 2022's Festival

One of the province’s only in-person summer festivals in 2021 closed out eight nights of live music on Holberg Farm on Sunday, July 18.

This year’s return to live shows brought on 19 world music acts from across Canada gracing the stage. The eight-day festival concluded with a soulful performance from gospel trio The Sojourners.

Hosts Holger and Catherine Schwichtenberg expressed deep gratitude, saying they were honoured to host the prestigious festival in their literal backyard. Festival Society executive and artistic director Andy Hillhouse presented a Festival poster to the couple, signed by every music act that played at the Holberg Farm stage this year.

