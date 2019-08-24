PHOTOS: Dinosaurs, dance party and ‘Snap Happy’ Surrey kids at PNE Fair

The Pacific National Exhibition is in full swing, with residents from all over the Lower Mainland – including Surrey –spending time at the fair.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter
The PNE runs until Sept. 2
The Pacific National Exhibition is in full swing, with residents from all over the Lower Mainland – including Surrey –spending time at the fair.
edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter
Several children took the opportunity to learn this professional sport
Hwitsum served eight years as chief of the Cowichan Tribes
The Purple Ribbon Campaign for International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 28
Rugby club looking for players, coaches and bus drivers
Softball hasn't been included in the Games since 2008 when Canada finished fourth in Beijing
From reader Andy Shadrack
The Lions' next opportunity to change their fortune is while hosting Hamilton Tiger-Cats