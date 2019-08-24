PHOTOS: Dinosaurs, dance party and ‘Snap Happy’ Surrey kids at PNE Fair

Roya Pishvaei of Surrey shows that parties are better with bubbles during Blue’s Dance Party at the PNE Fair. The interactive multimedia bash is fun for the whole family, held daily from 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15p.m. at BCAA ToonCity. (Photo: Craig Hodge/PNE)

The Pacific National Exhibition is in full swing, with residents from all over the Lower Mainland – including Surrey –spending time at the fair.

