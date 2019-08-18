PHOTOS: Cumberland Wild embraces diverse musical talents

Day 1 of the two-day music festival took place Saturday

The music could be heard from blocks away. It comes into focus in the heart of Cumberland Village.

Two stages, side-by-side where artists take turns between sets. One live-music band performance followed by a DJ set.

“Cumberland Wild is exactly what you want in a party,” says Creative Director ​Vig Schulman.

The two-day, two-stage music festival is offering a culturally diverse program this year.

From local musician Jozy, to the rapping rhymes of B.C. First Nations duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, the all-ages music festival has something for everyone.

Lining the edges of the park, vendors offer their goods, while workshops also take place during the day.

“​Of all the festivals we have presented in our village,” says​ Schulman, “Cumberland Wild hits the nail on the head for this culturally developed community.”

The second day of Cumberland Wild runs today.

For more information, visit cumberlandwild.com.

