PHOTOS: Cumberland Wild embraces diverse musical talents

The music could be heard from blocks away. It comes into focus in the heart of Cumberland Village.
Two stages, side-by-side where artists take turns between sets. One live-music band performance followed by a DJ set.
“Cumberland Wild is exactly what you want in a party,” says Creative Director Vig Schulman.
The two-day, two-stage music festival is offering a culturally diverse program this year.
From local musician Jozy, to the rapping rhymes of B.C. First Nations duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, the all-ages music festival has something for everyone.
Lining the edges of the park, vendors offer their goods, while workshops also take place during the day.
“Of all the festivals we have presented in our village,” says Schulman, “Cumberland Wild hits the nail on the head for this culturally developed community.”
The second day of Cumberland Wild runs today.
For more information, visit cumberlandwild.com.
