PHOTOS: Chilliwack comes together to rebuild fairy village

About 300 people came out to rebuild the fairy village by Vedder River which was vandalized in June

People get a close look at some of the freshly painted miniature houses during the Vedder River Fairy Village Festival at Peach Park on Saturday. Hundreds participated in the event to help rebuild the little village located in the woods near the river which was vandalized back in June. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

They were lined up before the event even started.

Approximately 300 children and adults flocked to Peach Park on Saturday for the Vedder River Fairy Village Festival. They painted miniature houses, rocks, ceramic figurines and more and then brought them over to the village located about 150 metres east of Peach Park.

The event was put on to help rebuild a little, whimsical fairy village located in the woods near the river which was destroyed back in June.

After hearing of the vandalism, people in the neighbourhood of River’s Edge rallied together to rebuild the village. They then called on the community to help.

United Way took part in the festival under its Local Love program which aims to bring people together to make neighbourhoods more social and livable.

The City of Chilliwack gave a $600 celebration and activity grant under its Neighbourhood Grant Program, and a few other businesses contributed as well including Wacky Ceramics of Chilliwack.

