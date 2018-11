The country singer raised the roof and funding for the new youth centre

Aaron Pritchett rocked the house last night at the Penticton Lakeside Resort & Conference Centre for the Youth Centre Benefit Concert.

Presented by Invictus Entertainment Group in partnership with Country 100.7, the event raised funding for the new youth centre that is set to open on Main St. in the new year.

