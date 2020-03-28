PHOTOS: A celebration of musical theatre in Quesnel

With only six students, the Quesnel and District Community Arts Council’s musical theatre camp, Magic and Rainbows: A Celebration of Musical Theatre, went ahead March 16-20 at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School before restrictions related to social distancing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 got even tighter.
Students worked with director Sue Newman, assistant Rachel McKinnon and accompanist Samantha Unger during the week and presented a show to a handful o parents Friday, March 20 at the theatre.
As of March 27, rentals of School District 28 facilities like the Chuck Mobley Theatre are cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19.
