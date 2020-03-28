PHOTOS: A celebration of musical theatre in Quesnel

A small group of students learned musical theatre with Sue Newman during the week of March 16

With only six students, the Quesnel and District Community Arts Council’s musical theatre camp, Magic and Rainbows, went ahead March 16-20 at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School. Students worked with director Sue Newman, assistant Rachel McKinnon and accompanist Samantha Unger during the week and presented a show to some parents Friday, March 20. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

With only six students, the Quesnel and District Community Arts Council’s musical theatre camp, Magic and Rainbows: A Celebration of Musical Theatre, went ahead March 16-20 at the Chuck Mobley Theatre at Correlieu Secondary School before restrictions related to social distancing and stopping the spread of COVID-19 got even tighter.

Students worked with director Sue Newman, assistant Rachel McKinnon and accompanist Samantha Unger during the week and presented a show to a handful o parents Friday, March 20 at the theatre.

As of March 27, rentals of School District 28 facilities like the Chuck Mobley Theatre are cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19.

