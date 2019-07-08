PHOTOS: 75 entrants Show ‘n Shine in Princeton despite some rain

Princeton Cruisers member Les Auston said the entrants included three logging trucks

The sun may not have been shining all day on July 6, but that did not stop dozens of entrants from shining their classic cars along Bridge Street in Princeton.

Despite some rain, 75 entrants turned out to the Show n’ Shine on Saturday, including three logging trucks from J W Lind Trucking Ltd.

Princeton Cruisers member Les Auston told the Spotlight that the day was filled with fun and music provided by DJ Ian Elko.

There were 75 entrants at the 2019 Show ‘n Shine in Princeton on July 6. Photo Claudia Earl

Three logging trucks from J W Lind Trucking Ltd. were among the entrants at the 2019 Show ‘n Shine in Princeton on July 6. Photo Claudia Earl

A grand prize valued at $1,000 was also awarded to raffle winner Mario Martins.

Mario Martins won the grand prize, a camping package valued at $1,000, at the 2019 Show ‘n Shine in Princeton on July 6. Photo Claudia Earl

Auston said Martins won a full camping package courtesy of Lordco Auto Parts.

One of the entrants in the 2019 Princeton Show ‘n Shine on July 6, a classic Chevy, fooled some attendees into thinking a stuffed dog toy was real. Photo Claudia Earl

