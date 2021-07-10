PHOTOS: 2021 Harrison Festival of the Arts kicks off

Eight-day festival features music from all over B.C. and the world

The 2021 Harrison Festival of the Arts is officially open.

The Festival held opening ceremonies on Saturday at noon on Holberg Farm in Agassiz. This featured a few words from mayors Leo Facio and Sylvia Pranger and an official welcome from members of the Sts’ailes First Nation, including the performance of several songs and dances.

The Farnaz Ohadi Cuadro performed first. The entire first day of the Harrison Festival of the Arts will be live-streamed through YouTube links at harrisonfestival.com, where visitors can find a complete lineup and more information about each performer throughout the week.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Flamenco and Farsi folk singer Farnaz Ohadi checks the sound ahead of the quartet’s performance to kick off the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Festival executive and artistic director Andy Hillhouse says a few words ahead of this year’s Festival of the Arts. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Sts’ailes dancers share a smile during the opening ceremony of the Harrison Festival of the Arts. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Dancers from the Sts’ailes First Nation performed several dances and songs during the Festival’s opening ceremonies. (Adam Louis/Observer)