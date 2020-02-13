The Lonely Hawk by Norm Prince will be one of the photos featured at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo supplied.

Photography the focus of next show at Comox art gallery

Focal Arts is a collaborative group of eight Canadian photographers working together to achieve a high standard of proficiency in the art and craft of photography and printmaking.

Focal Arts is a collaborative group of eight Canadian photographers working together to achieve a high standard of proficiency in the art and craft of photography and printmaking.

They meet monthly to review post processing techniques, share ideas and review recent prints. Common goals include breaking down limits to ‘seeing differently’ while encouraging each other personally and professionally.

Through a Different Lens, showing at the Pearl Ellis Gallery Feb. 18-March 7, is their first exhibit of prints.

“It was a scramble to put this show together. The opportunity came when someone dropped out of the gallery’s 2020 schedule, we had a few weeks to each select five prints. There wasn’t time to develop a unified theme, so it is an eclectic collection of images,” said Tony Gusman.

The collection includes both colour and black and white prints with examples of street photography, landscapes and multiple exposures. Images were taken in British Columbia, Newfoundland, Africa, Ireland, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

A reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. The photographers will be available to discuss their work and the prints that are on display. Light refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Admission is free.

For more information about Focal Arts, contact: focalartscanada@gmail.com

For more information about the Pearl Ellis Gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

Previous story
Tourism and film team up to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog premiere
Next story
Singing valentines in Parksville and Qualicum Beach fund children’s charity

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Canada’s best para-alpine skiers competing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

    Two weeks of si racing on the Dreadnaught at Kimberley Alpine Resort concluded this week with the 202 Canadian Para-Alpine championships.

  • Valhalla awaits in Clearwater

    Barriere residents (l-r) Steve Rainer, Mary MacLennan, Jordan Rainer, Carman Smith and Barb Smith wear Viking costumes while taking part in the Wells Gray Birchleg on Feb. 1. This year 39 people showed up to participate in the event. Photo by Keith McNeill.

  • Barriere Jr. Boys Basketball Team bring home Single A West Zone Championship

    A big congratulations to Barriere Secondary Junior Boys Basketball Team for bring home the Single A West Zone Championship. The Championship was held last weekend at SaHali Secondary in Kamloops. Barriere boys beat South Kamloops Senior Secondary in the final game with a score of 48-26. A great way for the BSS team to finish off their season. Pictured (l-r) are: Assistant coach Mac Corrie, Riley Kempter, Joseph Coughlin, Landon Alward, Brayden York, Ryan Corrie, Ryan DeFelice, Alex Coughlin, Tanner Loewen, Quinn Morin, Logan Jones, Cameron Salle, Andrew Harris, and coach Ron Defelice. (Beth Zerr photo)

  • It just may be ‘goodbye’ salmon

    To the editor;

  • Truck, CN train collide at Kitwanga level crossing

    Traffic disrupted as a result of accident

  • Photography the focus of next show at Comox art gallery

    Focal Arts is a collaborative group of eight Canadian photographers working together to achieve a high standard of proficiency in the art and craft of photography and printmaking.

  • Viva sings on high note

    The classically trained soprano trio sang to Prince Rupert