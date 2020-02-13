Photography the focus of next show at Comox art gallery

Focal Arts is a collaborative group of eight Canadian photographers working together to achieve a high standard of proficiency in the art and craft of photography and printmaking.

The Lonely Hawk by Norm Prince will be one of the photos featured at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo supplied.

They meet monthly to review post processing techniques, share ideas and review recent prints. Common goals include breaking down limits to ‘seeing differently’ while encouraging each other personally and professionally.

Through a Different Lens, showing at the Pearl Ellis Gallery Feb. 18-March 7, is their first exhibit of prints.

“It was a scramble to put this show together. The opportunity came when someone dropped out of the gallery’s 2020 schedule, we had a few weeks to each select five prints. There wasn’t time to develop a unified theme, so it is an eclectic collection of images,” said Tony Gusman.

The collection includes both colour and black and white prints with examples of street photography, landscapes and multiple exposures. Images were taken in British Columbia, Newfoundland, Africa, Ireland, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

A reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 7-8:30 p.m. The photographers will be available to discuss their work and the prints that are on display. Light refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sunday/Monday. Admission is free.

For more information about Focal Arts, contact: focalartscanada@gmail.com

For more information about the Pearl Ellis Gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com