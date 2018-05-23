Photography exhibit of Ethiopia opens at Kariton Art Gallery

Opening reception in Abbotsford on May 25 is a Run for Water fundraiser

The work of photographer Mikael Bidard is on display at Kariton Art Gallery from May 25 to 30.

The Abbotsford Arts Council presents a new exhibit featuring the works of photographer Mikael Bidard, starting this week.

The exhibit runs May 25 to 30 and showcases Bidard’s stunning portraits and landscape shots taken in Ethiopia, Africa.

An opening reception takes place Friday, May 25 at Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) from 6 to 8 p.m. The event includes a screening of the film Letisha’s Well by writer, producer and director Matej Balaz alongside Bidard’s photographs.

The reception will also include a silent auction of the photos, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to Run For Water.

Bidard moved from France to Vancouver in 2013 to learn English and went on to study cinematography.

About five years into his studies, his friend Olivier Barjolle introduced him to the magic world of Polaroid and film photography.

Birdard is drawn to the instantaneous nature of Polaroid and film; the immediate capture and appreciation of a moment, mood, place or person speaks deeply to him and he feels as though it is a reflection of his own journey.

Balaz is a writer/director/producer based in Abbotsford.

Growing up around film, Balaz developed a passion for cinema from an early age.

He moved to Canada at age 19 (2006) and decided to pursue graphic design.

After graduating, Balaz worked as an art director producing fashion photo shoots, videos and other design projects. He returned to film and now writes, directs and produces short films, commercials and short documentaries.

Visit abbotsfordartscouncil.com or call 604-852-9358 for more information.