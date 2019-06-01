Photographers supply the art for next Pearl Ellis show in Comox

In recognition of their 10-year anniversary, Comox Valley Photographic Society (CVPS) members have raised the bar on their upcoming show running from June 4-22 at the Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox.

Local photographers have selected their best works in one of five categories: nature, black and white, digital art, street photography and an “open” category. Over 40 photographic images will be on display, showcasing the work of 28 CVPS members. Visitors can expect to see both powerful colour and black and white prints that cover subjects ranging from landscapes, to wildlife, cityscapes, portraits and abstracts.

Many of the images were captured in the Comox Valley, while others were shot across Canada and from as far away as Africa and the Middle East.

“Showcase 2019 exhibits both the technical and creative skills of the exhibitors,” said CVPS Showcase co-ordinator, Norm Prince. “This year we’ve worked harder at improving the quality and range of the images on display at the Pearl Ellis Gallery.”

An opening reception will be held Saturday, June 15, 1:30- 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet the photographers, enjoy light refreshments and view the fine display of local talent. Learn how the images were created, what advice the photographers may have, and how their photographic skills have evolved. Photographers will be available throughout the show to answer questions.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

For more information about the Comox Valley Photographic Society, visit www.cvps.ca or contact Norm Prince at n_prince@telus.net or 250-335-9006.

For more information about the Pearl Ellis Gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com