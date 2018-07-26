Photographers share view of endangered wilderness in Langley exhibit

The opening reception for the Fort Gallery’s latest show has been changed to coincide with this weekend’s Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival on Saturday. (E. Klemm/Special to Langley Advance)

Humans continue to encroach on the wilderness – even in the most remote places on the planet.

In an art exhibition that opens today (Thursday), a number of local artists attempt to capture that reality in photographs.

The Fort Gallery presents its 2018 juried photography show, and in contemplating the definition of wilderness they look at its increasing threats, said gallery manager Margaret Campbell.

Jurors reviewed 40 submitted pieces exploring this theme, and only 19 were selected for display in the Altered Spaces: Interventions in the Landscape.

The show, which runs through until Aug. 19, features artists Deborah Colvin, Deborah DeJong, Graham Dowden, Kathleen Gaitt, Shira Gold, Kyle Graham, Fiona Howarth, Nancy Jeakins, Judy Jones, Edith Krause, Christine Leviczky Riek and Kendra Schellenberg.

The show is being held at Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Rd. in the village, with an opening reception planned to coincide with the Fort Langley Jazz & Art Festival Saturday, July 28.

The opening reception runs 2 to 4 p.m.

“Many of the artists will be in attendance and will be giving short talks on their work,” Campbell said.

The gallery is typically open Wednesday through Sundays, from noon to 5 p.m.

Info: www.fortgallery.ca